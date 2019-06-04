Senate Bill Could Legalize Fireworks In Ohio

06/04/19 – 6:50 P.M.

The Ohio State Senate is looking at a bill to make fireworks legal. Senator Rob McColley joined us on WFIN to talk about Senate Bill 72. He said that they know people use fireworks regardless of the law and that making it legal can help make things safer…

He added that it will allow the government to create laws in regards to safely using fireworks.

There are opponents of the bill that have concerns about people suffering from PTSD, child safety, and reckless use. McColley said that they will be granting local authority to communities that can prevent fireworks from being used at certain places and times.