Carey Village Employees Could Get Raises Soon

5/8/18 – 5:21 A.M.

Village employees in Carey are closer to getting raises. Village council heard the first reading of an ordinance that sets new pay ranges during their Monday meeting. Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that gives raises to the fire chief and assistant fire chief.

Representatives from a Lima human resource company say Carey village employees make less than employees in similar towns. It will cost about $61,000 the first year to get all employees on the new wage scale. That includes a minimum 3 percent increase.

Fire Chief Chad Snyder’s annual pay would increase from $3,000 to $7,500, and Assistant Fire Chief Keith O’Flaherty’s annual pay would increase from $1,300 to $2,500.

If approved in June, the employees would see a pay bump in the July 8 period.