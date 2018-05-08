Storm Water Issues Discusses By Arlington Village Council

5/8/18 – 5:11 A.M.

Arlington residents talked to village council members about storm water drainage issues Monday night. They say they’re having problems with slow drainage in the area of Wilch Street. After a lengthy discussion on the issue, council agreed to study the matter further.

Council also heard more complaints about a fire-damaged home on North Main Street. The owner of the home hasn’t repaired the building, and trash, tarps, and insulation are visible. Village officials say Arlington lacks a maintenance code that could specify what the owner needs to fix.

MORE: The Courier