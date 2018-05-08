Southern Hancock County Residents Still Experiencing Issues With 911 Service

5/8/18 – 5:02 A.M.

Residents in southern Hancock County still don’t have access to 911 services this morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the issue first started Monday morning. It’s affecting people in Arlington, Jenera, and Mount Blanchard as well as rural residents in that area.

If you need to call 911 and get a busy signal, you should call 419-422-2424.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reports residents in the Forest area are also having the same problem.