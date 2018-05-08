Body Found Submerged In Findlay Pond, Police Investigating as Potential Missing Persons

F5/28/17 – 2:53 A.M.

Findlay Police pulled a dead woman out of a car found in a pond at Owens Community College. The license plate matched that of a Clyde woman who has been missing since April 3rd. Police believe that the incident may be related to the missing persons reports for 70-year-old Charlene Robinson.

A positive identification could not be made. The Lucas County Coroners office will be performing an autopsy.