Findlay City Schools Still Recovering From Storm Last November

05/08/18 – 2:40 A.M.

Findlay City School Board got an update on school repairs. Director of operations Dennis McPheron explained that theyve been getting some work done but much of the work has to wait.

McPheron added that the insurance company has been very helpful and understanding. He explained that the storm in November had damaged some bolts for a drainage pipe in the Auxiliary Gym

McPheron said that this lead to the flooding of the locker rooms. He added that the insurance company was very understanding and admitted that this was due to the storm in November.