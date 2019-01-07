Cause Of Fostoria Fire Undetermined

1/7/19 – 7:16 A.M.

An investigation into a fire at a historic home in Fostoria wasn’t able to determine the cause of the blaze. The State Fire Marshall’s Office closed their investigation into a fire at 207 West Tiffin Street just before Christmas.

The report from the Fire Marshall’s Office says the fire started in the attic around the master bedroom chimney. It goes on to say the instability of the roof and chimney made it very difficult for investigators.

The November 18th fire caused around $500,000 worth of damage.

