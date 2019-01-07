Local Gas Prices Drop Back Below $2 Per Gallon

1/7/19 – 7:26 A.M.

Local gas prices are a little higher than they were a week ago, but they are back below $2 per gallon for the most part. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $1.94 today. That’s up 10 cents from last Monday, but down from last week’s highest prices.

Ottawa drivers report paying $1.89 per gallon today. That’s down 14 cents from last Monday’s prices.

The statewide average stands at $1.95 per gallon. That’s up 4 cents over the last week.