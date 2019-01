1/7/19 – 9:57 A.M.

Fire damaged a Findlay home Monday morning. The Findlay Fire Department responded to 430 Mona Lane around 8:30 a.m. Fire Chief Josh Eberle says everyone got out of the home safely. Firefighters rescued three cats. Eberle says he’s not sure about the condition of the pets.

Eberle says it looks like the flames started in the kitchen of the house. So far there’s no damage estimate available.