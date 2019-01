1/7/19 – 10:17 A.M.

ODOT is delaying a project on I-75 in Bluffton that they had planned to start this week. The agency says they’ll perform guardrail and bridge deck repairs near State Route 103 next Monday. They had originally planned to start the project on Wednesday.

When the work takes place, crews will close the entrance ramp from State Route 103 to northbound I-75 for a day.