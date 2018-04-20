Cease And Desist Letter For Campaign Ads Attacking Cross Cite Wrong Radio Stations

4/20/18 – 12:06 P.M.

A case of mistaken identity appears to be behind the latest dust-up over advertising in the 83rd Ohio House District Republican primary. A post on the Jon Cross campaign Facebook page cites a cease and desist letter sent to WFIN and WKXA radio about ads attacking the Cross campaign. The letter from the American Conservative Union claims filings required to run the ad on the radio stations lists the wrong people as board members of the political action committee paying for the commercials.

A response from Findlay Publishing Company Vice President and Director of Broadcast Dave Glass says the filing from the ACU cited the wrong radio stations. The document attached to the cease and desist letter includes public forms from WINT AM/FM in Willoughby, Ohio. The stations are not affiliated with Findlay Publishing or WFIN and WKXA. The stations are also not located in the 83rd Ohio House District.

Glass says the radio stations based in Findlay have no position in the 83rd District race, but he can confirm the stations public disclosure forms for the ad in question are in order. They are viewable on the FCC’s website.

Findlay Publishing is the parent company of WFIN and WKXA radio.

The Conservative Alliance political action committee paid for the commercial in question