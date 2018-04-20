U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Talks About Saving Pension Programs On WFIN

04/20/18 – 4:24 P.M.

Pensions are at risk and members of Congress are trying to fix the issue. Senator Sherrod Brown was on WFIN to talk about why it’s important to worry about it. He said that if the pension plan collapses it will affect taxpayers and businesses alike.

Brown explained that if the pensions collapse then so will these businesses leading to the unemployment of thousands of Ohioans. Brown explained that the proposed plan will work like a federal loan to save the pension plan. He said that this isn’t a bail-out.

Brown explained that the bill is supported by several Democrats and Republicans. The goal is to keep the pensions safe and to protect the economy.