09/13/18 – 6:41 p.M.

The Annual Chalk-A-Walk is coming to Findlay this weekend. The Findlay Art League’s Paul Sears explained that it is a drawing competition with a twist.

Sears said that the drawing will be done from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday on the sidewalks on Main Street in Downtown Findlay. Anyone can participate and teams are made up of 2 – 5 people. Sears said that the winners will receive $100.

Entry to the competition is $10.