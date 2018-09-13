Miracle League All-Star Game Set For This Weekend

09/13/18 – 6:22 P.M.

The Miracle League All-Star Game is coming to Findlay this weekend. Executive Director Diane Alford said that this game provides children with special needs an opportunity to have new experiences.

Alford said that there will be people coming in from all over the nation.

The miracle league brings the game of baseball to children that have special needs. The All-Star Game will open this Friday with a street party/meet and greet at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts starting at 5:30 p.m.

The games will be this Saturday at the Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park.