Charges Pending Following Drug Raid At Findlay Apartment

5/30/18 – 5:15 A.M.

Charges are pending after police officers searched a Findlay apartment late Tuesday afternoon. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force says officers served a warrant at 2215 Jennifer Lane Apartment 17 around 5:45 p.m. Officers found crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and cash. They also found items that indicated drug trafficking.

Investigators didn’t make any arrests during the raid. Charges are expected following lab testing of the materials found in the apartment.