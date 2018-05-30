Two Arrested Following Findlay Drug Investigation

5/30/18 – 5:06 A.M.

A drug investigation in Findlay netted two arrests Tuesday night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force says officers searched a home at 241 Ely Avenue just after 7 p.m. They took 58-year-old Ronaldo Hernandez and 45-year-old Bonnie Vandeneynde into custody.

Investigators say they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and evidence of drug trafficking.

Hernandez faces a charge of possession of crack cocaine. Authorities have charged Vandeneynde with possession of methamphetamine.