Findlay Group Agrees To Keep Off Dorney Plaza Grass On July 4

5/30/18 – 4:52 A.M.

A Findlay group wanting to use Dorney Plaza for Independence Day has agreed to stay off the grass. The Hancock County Commissioners once again told Spirit of 1776 organizer Don VanRentergham the event had to stay off the grass in the plaza this year. VanRentergham presented drawings on Tuesday that placed some items for the event on the grassy part of the plaza.

Commissioners Tim Bechtol and Mark Gazarek said the contractor that installed the grass in the renovated plaza told them to keep people off of it for a year to allow it to grow strong roots.

After some back and forth, VanRentergham agreed to update his drawing of the event. The commissioners have to approve the plans before the Spirit of 1776 group can hold their July 4 event.

