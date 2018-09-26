Charges Pending Following Fostoria Drug Investigation

9/26/18 – 7:20 A.M.

A Fostoria man is likely facing drug charges following a drug raid in the city Tuesday. A release from the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit says officers raided a home at 735 Lynn Street. Investigators say they found suspected crack cocaine and suspected cocaine. They also say they found criminal tools, cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.

61-year-old Patrick Roddy could face drug trafficking and possession of criminal tools charges pending the results of a lab analysis of the substances found in the home.