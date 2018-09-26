Fire Drives Eight People From Home In Fostoria

9/26/18 – 6:58 A.M.

Fire drove eight people from a home in Fostoria Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to 550 West Center Street around 9:45 p.m. Scanner traffic at the time indicated children were in the home, and all off-duty firefighters responded to help fight the flames. Witnesses say police arrived first, but couldn’t get in the home due to flames shooting out of the house.

One witness says someone burned their hands and received treatment at the scene. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home find a place to live.

No other details about the fire are available.