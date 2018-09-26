Three Injured In Crash On I-75 Tuesday

9/26/18 – 6:46 A.M.

A crash on I-75 in Findlay involved several cars and sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning. The State Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Shawn Reuther of Findlay was driving an SUV north on the interstate near the U.S. 224 exit when he hit the back of a car driven by 25-year-old Mary Ellen Gray of Findlay. Gray was slowing down for traffic ahead of her. The impact of the collision caused Gray’s car to hit a car driven by 62-year-old Charles Webb of Findlay.

Reuther, Gray, and a passenger in Webb’s car all went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Troopers cited Reuther for failure to stop in an assured clear distance and for driving while under a license suspension.

The crash slowed traffic on I-75 for around 30 minutes.