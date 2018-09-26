Two Injured In Crash Near Arcadia

9/26/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people near Arcadia Tuesday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock County Road 216 and Washington Township Road 243.

74-year-old Thomas Williams of Arcadia was driving on Road 243 when he pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a car driven by 51-year-old Michelle Overmier of Fostoria. Hanco EMS took Overmier to Blanchard Valley Hospital. They treated Williams at the scene of the crash.

Deputies cited Williams for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.