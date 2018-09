9/26/18 – 5:27 A.M.

Heartbeat of Lima opened a facility in Ottawa Tuesday. WLIO-TV reports the agency offers different programs for expecting mothers. Executive Director Patti Kennedy told the TV station that they’ve been working on plans for a center in Putnam County for about a year. She added that many people had to travel to Allen County for services, so it made sense to expand.

This is the agency’s first location outside of Lima.

