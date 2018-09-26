Former Putnam County Jail Employee Sentenced

9/26/18 – 5:22 A.M.

A former Putnam County Jail employee is now going to spend time in jail as an inmate. The Lima News reports Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh sentenced 47-year-old Laurie Watt to 90 days in jail for attempted bribery.

The charges stemmed from an incident that saw Watt offer another jail employee $100 to have unsupervised access to inmate William Miller. Watt said she got involved with Miller six months before they got engaged last March.

Judge Schierloh gave Watt credit for one day served and said she is eligible for work release after 10 days.

MORE: Lima News