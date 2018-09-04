Chick-fil-A Grand Opening Include Community Service Road Trip

9/4/18 – 9:52 A.M.

Findlay’s Chick-fil-A location is kicking off their new location with a day of service Wednesday. The first 100 people in line at the store at 1931 Tiffin Avenue Wednesday morning won’t only win free Chick-fil-A for a year, but they’ll also take part in community service projects in the city.

Registration starts at 6 a.m. The first 100 people to register will take part in projects for Habitat for Humanity and the City Mission of Findlay. The “Grand Opening Road Trip” will last until around 3 p.m., when the group will come back to Chick-fil-A for a party outside the store.

The Findlay Chic-fil-A location officially opens Thursday morning.