Liberty-Benton Offers To Buy Land South Of High School

9/4/18 – 8:58 A.M.

The Liberty-Benton school district wants to buy land south of the high school. During a Tuesday morning board meeting, the board voted to offer $115,000 for 10 acres of land along Hancock County Road 9. The district doesn’t have any specific plans for the land just yet.

Superintendent Mark Kowalski called it “prudent” to buy the land.

The Larry Porter Living Trust owns the property in question. It’s part of a 40-acre parcel across the street from Gateway Church. The land has had a for sale sign in front of it for a few months.