Church Takes Over Findlay Gas Station, Pays For Everyone

Members of Stonebridge Church brightened the holidays for people at the Speedway on Trenton Avenue in Findlay Monday night by holding a pop-up event in which they paid for people’s gas and even pumped it.

“Just kind of a ninja move to surprise some folks for Christmas, and then we’ll be gone, like we were never here,” said the church’s Stephanie Shack.

Marcena was very thankful for the free fill-up.

“This is amazing, that they would do something this nice around Christmas,” Marcena said as her tank was being filled.

The church says it’s part of the Give Christmas Away initiative.

Marcena said she’ll use this as an opportunity to pay it forward and help out somebody herself in some way soon.