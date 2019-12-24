NFL Player Pays Off Fostoria Students’ Lunch Debts

Fostoria native and current Buffalo Bills player Micah Hyde is giving back to the community.

Fostoria City Schools says Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation donated nearly $1,500 to the food service department to cover student lunch accounts in all grades.

The school district says the donation will help 67 families and 146 students pay off their balances.

The donation will help families that don’t qualify for free lunch and have a tough time paying the full price.

The district says about 68 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches, but there’s currently no assistance for those who don’t qualify and are close to the cut-off limit of the income guidelines.