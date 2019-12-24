Arcadia Man Who Stole Vehicle With Baby Inside Sentenced

An Arcadia man who stole a vehicle with a baby inside it in Findlay in October has learned his sentence.

The Toledo Blade is reporting that Joshua Gilliland was given a 21-month sentence after pleading no contest to charges of assault, abduction, and failure to comply with a police officer.

According to the paper, the 29-year-old Gilliland will avoid prison, and serve six months in a corrections center followed by six months at a treatment facility.

He’ll then serve six months on work release and be placed on electronic home monitoring for 90 days.

Gilliland’s attorney said drug use and depression led to his client stealing the vehicle.

On October 5th, Findlay officers went to 425 Monroe Avenue to investigate the report of a stolen vehicle and relayed the information to other law enforcement agencies.

The highway patrol says it located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green and tried to stop it, but it kept going and a pursuit ensued onto Interstate 475 in Lucas County.

Troopers used stop sticks to deflate two of the tires on the stolen vehicle but the suspect continued into Toledo

The highway patrol says Gilliland rammed two cruisers before finally coming to a stop and attempting to flee on foot.

Troopers quickly caught up with Gilliland and took him into custody with the help of a K-9.

The infant child was not injured and was returned to her parents at the scene of the vehicle theft in Findlay