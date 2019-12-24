President To Make Campaign Stop In Toledo

(ONN) – President Trump is coming to Ohio.

He has a campaign stop in Toledo on January 9th.

The Keep America Great Rally will take place at the Huntington Center at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. to accommodate all the people attending.

The event is free but you must have a ticket, which can be found at donaldjtrump.com.

Trump’s campaign says Ohio is booming and jobs are returning to the state, but critics point out that hundreds of people lost their jobs when the GM plant in Lordstown closed in 2018 and thousands were employed there when he took office.