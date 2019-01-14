Cincinnati Woman Injured In Weekend Crash In Findlay

1/14/19 – 5:24 A.M.

A one-car crash in Findlay over the weekend injured a Cincinnati woman. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened on Tiffin Avenue, west of Oakdale Drive, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

30-year-old Shyra Carey was driving west when she tried to slow for traffic ahead of her but began to slide on the snow. Carey swerved to avoid hitting a car ahead of her and hit a utility pole. Hanco EMS took Carey and her 9-year-old passenger to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Officers cited Carey for operating without reasonable control.