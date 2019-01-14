Kiser Sworn In As Interim Law-Director In Fostoria

1/14/19 – 5:31 A.M.

Fostoria has a new law-director. Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp swore in Stephanie Kiser last Thursday. Kiser is serving as the interim law director following the resignation of Tim Hoover last month. Hoover and his family are moving outside of the city limits.

Kiser has been an assistant county prosecutor for more than five years. She’ll continue to serve in that role. She plans to run for the Fostoria law-director when she finishes serving the rest of Hoover’s term.

