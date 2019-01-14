Local Gas Prices Up Slightly Over The Last Week

1/14/19 – 6:43 A.M.

Local gas prices are up slightly over the last week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $1.97 today. That’s up three cents over the last week. A month ago we were paying $2.10 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $1.94 per gallon today. That’s up five cents from last Monday.

The statewide average is up as well, standing at $2.03 per gallon today. That’s an eight cent increase over the last seven days.