Hancock County 4H Getting Geared Up For The Year

01/14/19 – 5:33 P.M.

4h is getting ready to kick off in Hancock County with a meeting for volunteers later this week. County director Cassie Anderson said that they like to make sure the volunteers are ready to go for the year.

Anderson said that they will also do some training. She added it’s not too late to volunteer. There is a vetting process and you must provide an application to the extension office.

Anderson said that kids can also still get involved. She explained that there are plenty of clubs to get your kid into.

Anderson said that dog and horse clubs require specialized training and requirements. She added that you can find applications to volunteer or get your child involved in 4H online at hancock.osu.edu.