City Mission Director Stepping Down

12/18/18 – 5:09 A.M.

The City Mission of Findlay is looking for a new director. Incoming board president Jim Barger says Joy Barger is stepping down Friday. The two are not related. Jim Barger says Joy Barger’s resignation has nothing to do with the current budget issues. He says she first brought up the idea in August.

Jim Barger says, “the demand of the position and the demands of home were just becoming too much for her, which I understand.” She has five children at home.

In the meantime, the City Mission is dealing with a projected budget shortfall. Joy Barger told Findlay City Council the homeless shelter is facing a $300,000 deficit for 2019. She asked the city for a $50,000 donation for emergency shelter services.

MORE: Details about what is causing City Mission’s financial strain