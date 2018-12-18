Hancock County Sheriff Provides Update On Discovery Of Body Near McComb

12/18/18 – 5:17 A.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on a body found in a field east of McComb over the weekend. Sheriff Mike Heldman and Sgt. Jason Seem say they are looking at the case as a “not attended” death. That means no one was around when the man died.

Heldman and Seem did not provide further details, other than to say hunters found the body closer to nearby railroad tracks than to State Route 613. They stumbled across the body Sunday morning.

The Lucas County Coroner is performing an autopsy today. Heldman says they won’t publicly identify the man until after that.