Congressman Latta Holding Office Hours In Findlay Today

12/18/18 – 5:23 A.M.

Updated – 6:31 A.M. (Clarifies location of Latta’s Findlay office)

Congressman Bob Latta will meet with local residents today. The recently reelected Republican will hold one-on-one meetings at his office in the Findlay Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. His office is on the third floor of the building.

Latta’s staff members will also attempt to help with casework. They’ll also try and sort out any federal government issues residents may have.

You don’t have to RSVP. You can call 800-541-6446 for more information.