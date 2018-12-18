2018 Year In Review: Flu Season Hits Region Hard

12/17/18 – 5:30 A.M.

We continue looking back at 2018 by going all the way back to the beginning of the year today. The year started with the flu causing issues across the region

Audio:Colleen Abrams

That was Blanchard Valley Health System infection preventionist Colleen Abrams on January 8. She said typically the flu only causes around five hospitalizations by early January. The number grew to more than 50 by early February.

The spike in flu cases caused BVHS to restrict hospital visitations starting in January. The restrictions lasted until April 10.