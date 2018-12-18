Fostoria School Renovation Project Picking Up Steam

12/18/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A school renovation project is moving along in Fostoria. A safety inspection of the addition to the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School building will take place Thursday. Superintendent Andrew Sprang says once the facility passes the inspection, the district can move forward with moving sixth-grade classes into the addition for the second part of the year.

Once the sixth-grade classes move renovations will start in other parts of the building. Band classes will temporarily move to the former library so workers can finish renovations in that space. The project will also see the art and music classes move to the new art rooms while renovations are completed in the music room.

