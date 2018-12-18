Carey Meter Replacement Project Moving Forward

12/18/18 – 6:47 A.M.

The automated meter reading project in Carey continues to move forward. A draft of the contract for the project is now in the hands of Carey Solicitor Kathy Collins for review. Assistant village administrator Nathan Curtis told council on Monday they expect to sign the contract this week. Council approved the administration’s recommendation to buy and install the equipment during a meeting last month.

The project comes with a price tag of around $895,000. The village is paying for the meters with a $950,000 loan.

Carey is replacing around 1,450 water meters and roughly 1,950 electric meters.

