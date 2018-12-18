County Commissioners Vote 2-1 In Favor Of $23.6 Million Budget For 2019

12/18/18 – 10:32 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved the 2019 county budget during their Tuesday meeting. Commissioners Mark Gazarek and Tim Bechtol voted in favor of the $23.6 million general fund budget, while Commissioner Brian Robertson voted against it…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says he would have liked to have seen a reduction of costs across more offices. He believes that would have freed up more money to pay for future needs.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek says the budget reflects the increasing costs related to the opioid epidemic…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Gazarek adds the budget leaves room to make necessary upgrades to the county jail and the juvenile and probate court.