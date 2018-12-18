Ohio Fares Poorly In Recent Tobacco Study

12/18/18 – 6:33 P.M.

Ohio ranked 30th for funding anti-tobacco programs for children and adults after a recent report from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. Director of State Communications John Schachter joined us on WFIN andsaid that the state doesn’t put much money back into these programs.

John Schachter

Schachter added that Ohio has a high rate of tobacco use among youths and adults. He said that the state legislature needs to strengthen anti-tobacco policies and programs to help these people.

He said that there are some easy ways to prevent kids from picking up the habit.

John Schachter

You can learn more at tobaccofreekids.org