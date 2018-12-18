Findlay Employee Recognized For Being A Hero

12/18/18 – 6:43 P.M.

An employee of a local company was honored as a hero for saving an infant’s life. Joe Webken works for the Findlay Implement store. He was at his home in Ft. Jennings on Sunday when he heard cries for help at his neighbors home. He went over and found the child who appeared to be choking. Webken patted the child’s back while the child’s mom called for help. He was about to start CPR when the child took a breath.

The infant is believed to have swallowed and choked on its own vomit. Findlay Implement said Webken is often a quiet yet very caring employee.