City Mission Looking For Donations, Offering Food Boxes For Christmas Dinners

12/11/18 – 4:52 P.M.

The City Mission of Findlay has a lot going on for the winter season. The organization acts as a warming center during inclement weather. They will also be giving out Christmas food boxes on December 18 and 20. The meal includes a turkey or a ham as well as nonperishable items.

The mission has a list of Christmas and ongoing needs for donations at findlaymission.org. You can register for a food box by calling 419-423-9151.