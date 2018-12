12/11/18 – 4:35 P.M.

The Fostoria Police Department is looking into reports of windows being shot out with a pellet gun. According to a post on the departments Facebook page, they have 12 reports of the vandalism affecting vehicles and at least one residence. The vandalism was scattered throughout the city.

The department asks you to report any information you may have about the vandalism. You can reach the department at 419-435-8573.