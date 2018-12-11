Coyotes Spotted In Findlay, No Need For Worries Though

12/11/18 – 4:29 P.M.

You might think of coyotes as a rural problem but they are known to also live in city limits. The Courier’s Brenna Griteman explained that the animal is able to survive most places.

Brenna Griteman

Griteman added that there isn’t much to worry about though. Coyotes are not likely going to approach humans and can be scared away by a dog bark. She added that your pets are safe too…

Brenna Griteman

She said that if you do have a coyote in your neighborhood that you want gone, you can contact your local Ohio Department of Natural Resources. You can also read more about coyotes in Findlay in Griteman’s article in The Courier.