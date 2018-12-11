Hancock County Honors Fallen Veterans This Weekend

12/11/18 – 3:07 P.M.

The local effort for Wreaths Across America will take place this year to honor fallen veterans with wreaths at their graves. Gaven Smith is helping to facilitate the event this year and said that it has grown every year since it’s inception.

Gaven Smith

Smith said that they will be laying the wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. this Saturday. You can show up at that time to help lay the wreaths.

He added that they will also need help on January 19 to pick the wreaths back up.