City Mission Of Findlay Holds Event To Shine A Light On Homelessness

The City Mission of Findlay is hoping an event they held in downtown will raise awareness of the homelessness problem in the city.

“We have about 100 men, women and children every night in the mission,” said Operations Manager Ruthie Tong.

On Friday night people gathered near the courthouse holding candles and spent 100 minutes outside in the cold to signify the 100 people a night that the mission helps with shelter and food.

Tong says homelessness is a problem that sometimes we don’t think we have in Findlay, and the purpose of the ‘Shine A Light On Homelessness’ event was to bring awareness to it.

She says the mission gets by on the generosity of the community.

“We are 100 percent supported by this community. We don’t any government, state or city money.”

Tong says she’s hoping that great community support continues because they’re helping more people than ever.

She says last year they provided around 20,000 nights of lodging and this year they’re on track for around 23,000.

Tong says they’re always in need of volunteers and donations. Learn how you can help by clicking here.