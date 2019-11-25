Findlay Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week

The City of Findlay is inviting everyone to the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree.

On Friday, November 29th, at 6 p.m. Mayor Christina Muryn will be joined by Santa to set the tree aglow in Dorney Plaza in front of City Hall.

After the tree lighting ceremony, Santa will lead children and their families over to the Findlay Kiwanis Santa’s House at St. Andrews United Methodist Church for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There will be cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy, and you can even take a horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown.

The city thanks Amy Wellman and Family for the Christmas Tree and Industrial Movers for help in getting the tree to Dorney Plaza.