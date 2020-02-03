City of Findlay Unveils New Capital Project Dashboard

The City of Findlay has created a new online tool to help people learn more about capital projects and where they will take place.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn explained that the new Capital Project Dashboard will allow people to see a list of projects as well as a map of where the projects will be.

Muryn said this will help people see if a project will affect them.

The dashboard also allows you to search for specific projects and filter by type such as sewer, transportation, or parks.

