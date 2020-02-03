Findlay Habitat For Humanity ReStore Celebrating Anniversary This Weekend

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary since Habitat for Humanity and ReStore of Findlay moved into their new building on Commerce Parkway.

Executive director Wendy McCormick invited everyone to come in and help them celebrate.

The ReStore will open at 10 am and the first 100 people through the door will receive coupons to use that day.

There will also be a 25% discount applied to items and snacks available.

McCormick said that the doors will open at 10 am Saturday and they’ll have a short welcome and thank you celebration.

Listen to the full interview below.